AAP to contest on all seats of local self government bodies

Aurangabad, June 4:

“The work of the Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejariwal and his Delhi Development Model will be taken to every house in the city. Aaam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 156 MLAs in the country. The party is getting bigger and bigger and it will contest on all the seat of the local self-government bodies here”, announced AAP state incharge and former minster of Goa Mahadev Naik in a press conference here today.

AAP state and central officials held a meeting with the party activists in the city and resolved their queries today.

Naik said, BJP is scared of AAP and it is using ED against the AAP leaders.

State president Ranga Rachure said, the city is facing several civic problems and the leaders here have failed to resolve them. AAP will resolve these problems. People are admiring AAP work of development since 2014 and they will vote for AAP here.

AAP leaders Dhananjay Shinde, Vijay Kumbhar, Anil Dhawale, Raghunath Patil, Sadashiv Patil, Dr Shivaji Kanhere, Sneha Jadhav and others were present.