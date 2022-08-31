Aarti of Ganpati performed in darkness in N-2 area

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

Many Ganesh devotees performed the aarti of Lord Ganpati in darkness due to the power outages caused by heavy rains on Wednesday afternoon. MSEDCL officials said that the power supply was disrupted as trees and branches fell on power lines at many places. The officials immediately took to the repair work. There were power outages in Ambikanagar, Santoshi Mata Colony, Laguvetan colony, Sant Dnyaneshwar Colony in Mukundwadi N-2 area. There was a power failure from 4 pm till 7.30 pm.

MSEDCL employees were looking for the breakdown and trying to repair the damage. Citizens including former corporator Bhausaheb Jagtap, Kamalakar Jagtap, Damuanna Shinde, Motilal Jagtap, Babasaheb Dange visit the circle office and demanded for streamlining of electricity supply in Mukundwadi area. The repair work is being done by the team, after which the power supply will be restored. MSEDCL officials said that citizens should cooperate.