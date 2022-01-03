Abdul Hai passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

Abdul Hai Atique Ahmed (27, Mujeeb Colony) died of cardiac arrested on Monday morning. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Arafat Masjid and burial took place at the adjacent graveyard this evening. He leaves behind wife, one daughter, mother, father and four brothers. He was the son of Atique Ahmed (Assistant Teacher, Moinul Uloom School).