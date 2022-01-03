Abdul Hai passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 3, 2022 09:40 PM2022-01-03T21:40:09+5:302022-01-03T21:40:09+5:30
Aurangabad, Jan 3: Abdul Hai Atique Ahmed (27, Mujeeb Colony) died of cardiac arrested on Monday morning. His ...
Aurangabad, Jan 3:
Abdul Hai Atique Ahmed (27, Mujeeb Colony) died of cardiac arrested on Monday morning. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Arafat Masjid and burial took place at the adjacent graveyard this evening. He leaves behind wife, one daughter, mother, father and four brothers. He was the son of Atique Ahmed (Assistant Teacher, Moinul Uloom School).Open in app