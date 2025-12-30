Academic Council approves fee hike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will have to pay a fee hike between five per cent and 20 per cent for the next academic year. The fee hike was approved in the university's Academic Council meeting held on Monday. Vice-Chancellor of the university Dr Vijay Fulari, chaired the meeting.

Various subjects, such as approval for curriculum, reports of different committees, and new courses, were presented in this meeting. The proposal of the 'Fee Fixation Committee' was submitted for approval and decision.

The academic and laboratory fee increase proposed by the committee will be implemented from the 2026-27 academic year. So, parents and students will have to bear the brunt of the fee hike in the new year. Every year, approximately 90,000 students enroll in UG and PG and professional courses at the Bamu. The total number of enrolled students is more than 3.61 lakh.

Discussions about the fee hike had been ongoing since 2025-26. A meeting of the Fee Fixation Committee was held for this purpose. This meeting included the former VC, four deans, and other members. For the proposed fee increase, two levels were created: professional courses and non-professional courses.

Recommendations regarding the prescribed fees have been made according to the grade of the college. The university's jurisdiction covers Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna, and Dharashiv districts. The number of affiliated colleges in these four districts is 488.