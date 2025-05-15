ACB detains revenue officer over ₹5 lakh bribe demand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unit in Jalna has detained a government official for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to influence decisions on mutation entries related to agricultural land. The trap was executed on Tuesday, May 14, at the Tehsil Office in Jalna.

The accused has been identified as Rajendra Shinde (41), Assistant Revenue Officer (Class-3), currently posted at the Tehsil Office, Jalna. A resident of Matoshree Colony in Indewadi, Shinde allegedly sought the bribe from a 33-year-old complainant to facilitate a favorable ruling in mutation objection cases pending before the Tehsildar. According to the ACB, the complainant had filed objections before the court of the Tehsildar concerning agricultural plots in Survey Nos. 288(A), 288(B), 288(C), and 290 in Jalna city. The objections pertained to mutation entries numbered 17726, 17727, and 17728, along with two claim cases filed under Class-2 to Class-1 land conversion disputes. Shinde allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh on April 15, 2025, in the presence of government-appointed panch witnesses. The bribe was reportedly for himself and the Tehsildar, Chhaya Pawar, in exchange for decisions in favor of the complainant. The ACB verified the bribe demand over multiple days April 15, 17, 21, and 22 and eventually laid a trap on May 14 at the Revenue Department chamber inside the Tehsil Office. Though the accused grew suspicious and refused to accept the bribe, he was detained immediately. A personal search of Shinde led to the recovery of Rs 785 in cash and a Xiaomi mobile phone. A house search is currently underway. The trap was executed under the leadership of police inspector Shankar Mutekar (ACB Jalna), with oversight by senior officers including Sandeep Atole (SP, ACB Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Mukund Aghav (Addl. SP), and Balu Jadhavar (DySP, ACB Jalna). The operation team included constables Gajanan Kharat, Ashok Raut, Atish Tidke, Gajanan Kamble, and Vitthal Kapse.