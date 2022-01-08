Accusations fly at inauguration of maize procurement center

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

The government maize procurement center was inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of former assembly speaker MLA Haribhau Bagade at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Karmad. Allegations were leveled between former and present chairman.

Radhakisan Pathade, former APMC chairman, alleged that the administrative board of directors had cheated while selling plots in Jinsi. The demolition of the old building of APMC in Pimpri Raja was demolished before getting administrative approval. This has increased the risk of encroachment. Administrative chairman Jagannath Kale said that the land was sold as per the court order and with the approval of the board members. Fifteen thousand square meters of land was decided to be sold by the old body. Out of which 4500 sq mt have been sold and the organization has received Rs 10 lakh from the transaction. Not a single rupee of it is deposited in the bank without being spent by the board of directors, said Kale. Appasaheb Shelke, S Mohammad, Bhausaheb Deokar, Shivaji Gawande, secretary Vijay Shirsat, Datta Ukarde, Nana Palaskar, former Sarpanch Vitthal Korde and others were present.

Bagade takes a jibe

Co-operatives are not owned by political parties or individuals. I am a constant supporter of those who do good deeds and will continue to do so, said Bagade while taking a jibe at the present members.