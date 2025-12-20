Accused in Gadevadi murder case remanded to police custody till December 24

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After solving the murder case of a body found stuffed in a gunny bag in the Godavari riverbed at Pategaon near Paithan, the court has remanded both accused in the case to four days of police custody.

Five days ago, a body with hands and legs tied was found inside a gunny bag beneath the Godavari river bridge at Pategaon, triggering panic in the area. Identifying the deceased was a major challenge for the police. However, acting swiftly, the local crime branch and Paithan police established that the body was that of Krishna Dhanwade (38), a hearing- and speech-impaired youth from Gadevadi. During the investigation, police arrested the deceased’s nephew-in-law, Sagar Rameshwar Kesapure, and his accomplice, Hrishikesh Gaikwad, on Friday. During preliminary interrogation, both accused reportedly confessed to the murder. On Saturday (December 21), the accused were produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court in Paithan. The police sought custody for further investigation, following which the court remanded both accused to police custody till December 24. Advocate Dilip Khandagale represented the accused in court. “Considering the seriousness of the crime, the investigation was completed swiftly. Police custody has been granted, and efforts are underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the murder and to collect additional evidence,” — Mahadev Gomare, police inspector, Paithan