Accused injured while fleeing from a building

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

An absconding accused in an illicit liquor case while fleeing from the third floor of a building in Pahadsingh fell and was injured on Wednesday night. A case has been registered with Begumpura police station.

Excise department officers said, the department had arrested an accused Bhaulal alias Chinya Jarhade in an illicit liquor case in Pisadevi area. However, his accomplice Ram Rajput was absconding. The squad received the information the Rajput is hiding in a building in Pahadsinghpura. On the arrival of the squad, Rajput tried to flee from the third floor of a building with the help of a rope. However, he lost control and fell on ground and was severely injured. The police and the residents rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

A case has been registered with Begumpura police station while the accused is being treated in GMCH, said superintendent Santosh Zagade.