Accused steal file from court

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Accused stole the file of a case being heard at the 10th first class magistrate court on February afternoon. A case has been registered with Vedantnagar police station against three accused including Nanasaheb Kaduba Ghuge (Chincholi, Aurangabad) and two unknown persons.

Police said junior clerk of the court Prashant Shinde lodged a complaint that three persons came into his section at around 2 pm on February 1. One of them told his name was Nanasaheb Ghuge. He is an accused and was called to court. Shinde told him to call his lawyer and hence all of them went out of the section. After some time, one of the three persons, come to the section again and requested Shinde to give the file to take out of the section to show the lawyer. However, Shinde refused to give him the file. Later, Ghuge and his lawyer came to the section. After some time, Shinde found that the file was missing. He immediately informed the senior officer and as per the directives lodged a complaint with Vedantnagar police station.