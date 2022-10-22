Accused wanted in firing case held in Chikhali

Waluj MIDC police have arrested an accused Gajya alias Gajanan Subhash More, who was absconding after firing bullets on a 28-year-youth one week ago in Kamlapur, from Chikhali (Buldhana) recently.

Following an old enmity, Gajanan and his accomplice Prabhu Chavan beat mercilessly Sagar Subhash Sadar (of Kamlapur) on October 14 night. Later on, he fired two bullets with a country-made pistol on Sagar, who then sustained injuries in his right side ribs as the bullets got pierced his body. He was immediately shifted to the government hospital. The doctors succeeded in saving his life. The accused Gajanan and Prabhu had fled away from the spot after committing the crime. Waluj MIDC police launched a massive hunt. Five teams, apart from the crime branch squad, got active and searched them all over Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. Gajanan to avoid his tracing had thrown away his mobile phone. Hence the police had a tough time knowing his exact location.

Police learnt that Gajanan fled in the direction of Lasur Station. Later on, he went to Partur by train and then reached Chikhali. He was changing his base frequently to evade his arrest as he got the wind that the police is after him.

It so happened that Gajanan got worried as he was not having money. In the meantime, the police got a wind that he is coming to meet his aunty on Thursday night. Hence the cops by wearing the civil dress and posing as government officials, who had come for panchanama of crops damaged due to downpour, took the villagers into confidence and started to watchdog the movement at his aunty's house. The police squad laid a trap and succeeded in arresting him. Under the guidance of police inspector Sandeep Gurme, PSI Rahul Nirval and his team performed the task.