Actor Yogesh Shirsath to inaugurate 4-day Youth Festival today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Actor and son of the soil Yogesh Shirsath will inaugurate the four-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) being organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at Sujan Rangmanch, at 11 am, on October 4.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the ceremony while actress Anushka Sarkate will be the guest of honour.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and Management Council member Dr Yogita Hake and Dutta Bhange will also grace the event. The valedictory and prize distribution ceremony will be conducted on October 7.

Actress and former student of the Dramatics Department Varsha Usgaonkar and actor Pravin Dalimbkar will be the chief guests for this function. Registrar Dr Sakhale and director of the students development department Dr Mustajeeb Khan appealed to the art lovers to attend the festival.

Over 3 K young artists participating

There will be 36 contests in six main categories of the arts. There are Dance, Drama, Music, Literature, Fine Art and Maharashtra Folk Art. So, the university has established six stages. Nearly 3,000 young artists of 250 colleges from four districts are participating in the festival. Of them, 1337 are girls. The teams were accompanied by 418 team managers. All stages were established with waterproof pandal. Executive engineer Ravindra Kale said that a waterproof pandal was established on 7,000 square feet for the youth festival. It has a seating arrangement of 5,000 audience.