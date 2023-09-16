Adarsh depositors get aggressive; compelled ministers to come out

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The aggressive agitation by the depositors of the Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha compelled the minister to come on the road on Saturday. The Morcha of the depositors marched towards the cabinet meeting venue from Bhadkal Gate at around 12.30 pm. The police had to confront them to stop from entering into the restricted area. Many old depositors were injured in the scuffle. Considering the tensed situation, the ministers came of the venue on the road. They assured the depositors that their money will be returned within one and a half months and the agitators were pacified then.

The case of misappropriation of Rs 202 crore in Adarsh Patsanstha was registered against the chairman Ambadas Mankape and other directors on July 11. MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel launched an agitation on behalf of the depositors. They held two morchas in the past two months for getting their money back. Meanwhile, Jaleel had indicated that a morcha will be organised during the cabinet meeting on Saturday. The agitators shouted slogan against Mankape at Bhadkal Gate on Saturday afternoon. After the speech of Jaleel, the morcha marched towards the meeting venue.

The police tried to stop the agitators by erecting barricades and the agitators tried to enter through the barricades. There was a scuffle between the police and the agitators. Some old depositors were injured in it. The senior officers went to the spot and tried to convince and Jaleel and others, but they did not listen.

At around 2 pm, ministers Girish Mahajan and Dilip Walse Patil met the agitators and met the agitators. The morcha was called off after the assurance from the ministers.