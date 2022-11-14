Adarsh Shetkari panel dominates Waluj society election

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Adarsh Shetkari Vikas Panel (ASVP) has established its absolute dominance by winning 12 out of 13 seats in the elections of Waluj Vividh Karyakari Seva Society. Meanwhile, the opponent panel, Waluj Shetkari Vikas Panel (WSVP) could win one seat only.

The elections were held for the first time after three decades. Previously, all the elections were held unopposed. This year, the election was a straight fight between ASVP and WSVP. The voting was held for 12 out of 13 seats of this society on Sunday. A total of 510 farmers (members), out of 722, cast their votes. The counting of votes was held in the evening. ASVP's 11 candidates Mukesh Bohra, Sarpanch Saeedabi Pathan, former chairman Dnyaneshwar Borkar, Mangalbai Argade, Babanrao Gaikwad, Uday Chavan, Bhikchand Desai, Nanda Waghchaure, Asaram Jamdhade, Janardhan Deokar and Shaikh Jamil Ahmed got elected as directors. Bhagchand Dane of the same panel has been elected unopposed as director.

Meanwhile, Kakasaheb Chape, of WSVP was the lone elected director. The members (farmers) hail from Waluj, Lanjhi, Ramai, Hirapur and surrounding villages. The members and villagers felicitated the newly elected members on the occasion.