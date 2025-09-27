ADATDA holds GST 2.0 guidance session for traders

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad District Automobile Traders and Distributors Association (ADATDA) organized a guidance session on “GST 2.0” on September 25, led by GST expert CA Umesh Sharma. The session focused on recent GST reforms, compliance requirements, penalties for non-compliance, and practical strategies for smooth tax management.

Association President Amit Malani highlighted the importance of staying updated with evolving laws. The session, moderated by L. G. Nandedkar, also covered input tax credit rules, MRP updates, common errors in compliance, and the role of weight and measurement authorities under GST 2.0.

Around 70 members attended, including former presidents Rajendra Dosi, Anil Chuttur, Lalit Gandhi, Praveen Achaliya, Vice Presidents Rajkumar Bhatia and Amit Khabia, and Treasurer Laxmikant Gujarati.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Suyash Khivansara. ADATDA reiterated its commitment to member knowledge, compliance awareness, and professional growth.