ADCCB recruitment challenged

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

The recruitment of Ahmednagar District Central Cooperative Bank (ADCCB) has been challenged in Aurangabad Division Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Shrikant Kulkarni. The next hearing will be held on February 16.

The petitioners alleged that the the cooperative department has attempted to shield the recruitment scam and hence the petition has been submitted.

Sambhaji Brigade district president Tilak Bhos and social activist Sashikant Chagede submitted the petition through Adv Aniruddha Nimbalkar.

As per details, ADCCB had published a advertisement on June 10, 2017 to fill 465 posts of clerks, junior officers, first and second grade officers. As complaints about the recruitment process were received, the cooperative department conducted an inquiry. The department cancelled the recruitment process in February 2018 due to irregularities in it. However, some candidates of the recruitment process approached Aurangabad division bench against the decision. The bench on April 5, 2019, issued an order cancelling the order of the divisional joint registrar of the department and also directed to recheck the answersheets of 64 candidates using modern technology.

However, the department took disadvantage of the court’s order and checked the answersheets of the candidates through a private agency. The department later gave clean chit to the recruitment process. The department had not presented their say in the court appropriately. Hence, the court’s order was challenged in the Supreme Court, the petitioners stated.

The cooperative department had not taken any action despite several applications given in this regard and hence a petition was submitted, they mentioned.