Administrative complex to come up on Labour Colony’s land

Aurangabad, May 11:

An administrative complex will come up on the 20 acres of land of Labour Colony on the line of Mantralaya.

The discussions were being held about complex for the past six years. The hopes of the administrative complex have now brightened after the land was taken into possession today.

This will expedite the process of preparing a development plan under the World Bank’s project. Except the Land Records, District Collectorate, and divisional commisisonerate, the remaining 50 offices of different Government Department are being run at different locations than in one building.

The visit of Cabinet Ministers, secretary-level officers, and commissioners increased in the city for Cabinet meetings and other programmes in Marathwada.

This provided the idea of constructing a complex for Cabinet-level meeting auditorium, guest house, and administrative lounge and bringing all the offices into one place.

The land of Government Quarters in Labour Colony was selected for the project. A revised proposal of Rs 40 crore was prepared. The development budget may increase up to Rs 80 crore.

It will take three years period for the complex construction. The Government land at Mitmita, Satara Parisar were taken into consideration for the complex, but, Labour Colony land was finalised.

CM may perform ‘Bhoomipujan’

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to perform ‘Bhoomipujan’ of the construction work of the new administrative complex and district collectorate in Labour Colony. The process to prepare a model of the proposed building is underway. According to sources, efforts would be made to take appointment of CM through guardian minister.