Administrator claims to increase 10 to 12 MLD extra water

Flow meter installation: Efforts to streamline water supply

Aurangabad, May 12:

The city's water supply will get 10 to 12 MLD of additional water till May 20, said administrator Astik Kumar Pandey on Thursday after a review meeting. A flow meter will be procured to measure the water coming into the city.

Tanker points on Cidco N-7 and N-5 overhead water tanks have been closed along with increasing water lifting from Harsul lake. These tankers are now being loaded on MIDC's tank at Cidco N-1. As a result, water supply in N-1, N-3, N-4, N-5, N-6, N-7 and N-8 will increase by 2 MLD. Project report will be made with the help of groundwater survey and development agency to increase the ground water level as per Akola pattern. City engineer Sakharam Panjhade has been given the responsibility to report whether is it possible to supply water by filling the last (distant) tanks first.

Will measure water

A flow meter with SIM card will be installed on the valves of Jayakwadi, Farola water treatment plant and Nakshatrawadi waterlines. Through which the smart city operations command centre will know the position of the valve.

Launch of new waterline

After inspection by divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar and municipal administrator, the work of laying a new pipeline from Harsul lake has started from Monday. In four days, out of 700, 50 meters of work was completed. The new pipeline will supply ten MLD of water to Harsul village and its environs including Cidco-Hudco.