Administrator expresses displeasure over delay in DP plan

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari expressed his displeasure over the delay in the finalisation of the integrated city development plan by the Development Plan (DP) unit. He raised a query saying if the DP work is not gaining momentum then why the AMC should sustain the burden of their salaries?

The DP unit headed by the deputy director (Town Planning) Raza Khan was deployed by the state government on the task of preparing the integrated development plan of the city, one year ago. When the media persons drew the attention of the municipal commissioner to the DP plan, he said,” I reviewed the progress of the plan and found the work is going on at snail’s pace. I had called the unit head Khan for the meeting, but he has not turned up. Hence, I am unaware of the present status of the DP plan.” “If the unit is not responding to us then why the burden of their salary has to be sustained by the civic administration,” he questioned.

It is learnt that the civic chief will be taking a review of the Existing Land Use (ELU) maps, and the tenders (proposed or invited), soon. When asked whether he will bring the DP unit’s work to notice of the government, Chaudhari replied that the thought over it will be given, later on.