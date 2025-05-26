Administrator to be appointed on Kohinoor College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to recommend the appointment of the administrator at Khuldabad-based Kohinoor College.

A meeting of the MC was held on Monday. Vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari chaired it.

It may be noted that a case was registered against Asma Khan, the Secretary of Kohinoor Educational Society (KES) of Khuldabad and Maqsud Khan (Joint Secretary, KES) at Begampura Police Station for allegedly using a bogus degree to seek admission to Ph D in Bamu. Later, the president of KES Mazhar Khan was arrested on her statement.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that Shaikh Mohammad Hafeez-Ur-Rahman secured a job on the basis of a fake degree and he too was arrested. Based on his statement, the then-principal of the college, Dr Shankar Ambhore, was arrested. Some of them are lingering in jail.

However, the teaching and non-teaching staff members working in the college were deprived of salary for the past five to six months.

Due to the unavailability of the office-bearers of the KES and regular principal for the college

and the pending cases related to the functioning of the college with the judicial and inquiry officers, the employees and students are facing difficulties in their daily operations. Considering all these matters, the university decided to send a proposal to the State Government to appoint an administrator for the institution.

College fails to submit clarification

Meanwhile, the university set up a probe committee led by Dr Bhalchandra Waykar. The panel submitted the report to Bamu. A clarification was sought from the college about the facts of the report. The college failed to submit the clarification.