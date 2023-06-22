Admission process for Engg & Pharmacy courses to begin soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) is likely to issue notification for admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture in the next few days.

It may be noted that more than 5.91 lakh candidates, including 2.62 lakh girls, appeared for the examination at 197 centres in two groups-Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB), in the state, in between May 9 and 20.

SCETC announced the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET)-2023 on June 6.

The candidates selected will get admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture in Government, Private aided and unaided colleges and university departments across the State for the academic year 2023-24.

With the declaration of the result, the students have been waiting for the commencement of the admission process. According to sources, notification to start the admission process is likely to be issued this week.

The sources said that all the preparations were completed.

Box

Intake of Engg & Pharamcy is as follows;

-BE and B Tech----1.43 lakh seats

-B Pharmacy-------36,228 seats

Box

Group-wise number of appeared candidates:

Group-------appeared candidates

PCM ---------3,13,730

PCB----------2,77400

Total---------5,91,130