Admission process for Thoughts of Mahatma Phule-Dr Ambedkar begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process for postgraduate courses in Thoughts of Mahatma Phule-Dr Babasaheb at Mahamta Phule-Dr Ambedkar Research Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has begun.

Director of the Centre Dr Satish Dandge said that the common entrance test (CET) would be conducted for the admission to PG course in Thoughts of Mahatma Phule-Dr Babasaheb for the academic year 2024-25. Online registration has already begun.

He said that graduates of any faculty are eligible to take admission to the two-year course with 30 seats intake. Subject experts teach the students. The admitted students can also apply for the Earn and Learn scheme. The course was revised as per the National Education Policy. The syllabus contains the Social Thoughts of Mahatma Phule and Dr Ambedkar, Economic Thoughts and Religious Thoughts of Mahatma Phule and Dr Ambedkar.