Admission process to commence upon getting final approval: Dr Pandhare

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan (BAVP) will run the Shriramchandra Institute of Medical Sciences (SRIMS)-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Dr Anant Pandhare, a member of BAVP which runs Dr Hedgewar Hospital, said that the MARB communicated to 113 institutions through email about its decision to establish new undergraduate medical colleges.

“Some of them were instructed to comply with certain norms. The approval will be given on compliance with the norms. The admission process for SRIMS will commence upon receiving a final approval letter from the National Medical Commission (NMC). We may get the approval letter in a month. Then, the Government will decide the fee and include the name of the college in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP),” he added.