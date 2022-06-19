Admissions process for 11 Std begins in district

Aurangabad, June 19:

The admission process for the 11th standard began in the district with the issuance of a notification issued by the office of the deputy director of education (Aurangabad division).

The online process already has begun in different top cities of the State excluding Aurangabad. There was confusion about the admission process, whether it will be in offline or online mode. Because the city was included in the online centralised admission process (CAP) until last year.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the SSC result on Friday.

Finally, the deputy director of education (Aurangabad division) Anil Sable issued a notification with instructions for the 11th standard admission process for the academic year 2022-23.

In the notification, it was stated that the higher secondary schools and junior colleges will admit to the first year on the basis of merit and reservation for the new academic year. The schools will face action if admissions are given on seats beyond the permissible limit.

The junior colleges will have to take permission from the education officer of the district if they need additional seats. The additional admissions given without permission will be termed illegal and HSC examination application forms of such candidates will not be accepted.

Box

4 flying squads to check excess admissions

Anil Sable said that the Education Officer (secondary) would set up four squads to check excess admissions branch and division-wise in the colleges of city and rural areas. The squads will visit the colleges for the inspection anytime.

Box

Number of Junior colleges in the district-116

Number of seats-------------31,740

Branches---Science, Commerce, Arts and MCVC