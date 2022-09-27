Adv Baheti achieves world record

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

City lawyer, Adv Akshay Baheti has been included in the International Book of Records as the youngest to donate blood maximum times. He has donated blood 50 times at the age of 31 years. With this record in his booty, he has become the world's youngest blood donor record holder.

Baheti has been instrumental in organising many blood donation camps and collecting a large number of blood bags. He also works for assisting accident victims.

He has been congratulated by family members and friends on his achievement.