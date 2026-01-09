Advanced CCTV Surveillance Centre in city!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has prepared a comprehensive plan to make this city the number one city. With the aim of enhancing the city’s safety, the government is considering launching an advanced CCTV surveillance centre here, which will help ensure security, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Friday night.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised at Trimurti Chowk in support of candidates contesting from Prabhag No. 20 and 21. OBC welfare minister Atul Save, along with city BJP president Kishore Shitole, Basawaraj Mangrule, Nandlal Gawli, Jalindar Shendge, Kamal Thorat, Surendra Kulkarni, Archana Neelkanth, Yogesh Wani, Sumitra Matre, Anita Mankape, Shalini Bunde, Jagannath Korhale and others were prominently present. A large number of local residents attended the meeting.

Minister Bawankule said that if citizens want to receive the benefits of 55 Central government schemes and 48 State government schemes directly at the prabhag level, they must support the BJP and install a BJP mayor in the municipal corporation. Schemes such as women’s self-help group initiatives and the PM Suryaghar scheme will benefit citizens. Prime minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, union minister Nitin Gadkari and local minister Atul Save are the four wheels driving the vehicle of development. Along with city development, the government has also taken responsibility for protecting citizens’ properties and is committed to providing PR cards for properties.

Elect a BJP mayor to avail scheme benefits

If the benefits of Central and State government schemes are to reach citizens directly, all BJP candidates must be elected to ensure a BJP mayor in the municipal corporation. Minister Atul Save appealed to citizens to support the BJP for the city’s services, security and development.

Vote for us, we will remain in your debt

While performing Lakshmi Pooja, Goddess Mahalaxmi was seated on a Lotus. Similarly, the goddess of Sambhajinagar’s development is also on the Lotus. Therefore, you will surely vote, but we will remain indebted to your votes. Bawankule said that every citizen should spend five days reaching out to 10 households and appeal to them to vote for the BJP. In return, the BJP will take care of the citizens for the next five years.