Advocates Association of Aurangabad Bench elects new body

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Advocate Yogita Thorat-Kshirsagar and Adv. Shrikrishna Chaudhary has been elected as the President and the Secretary of the Advocates’ Association of Bombay High Court at Aurangabad Bench, recently. Adv Yogita polled 637 votes and Adv Chaudhary got 666 votes.

The names of other elected key office-bearers (along with votes polled) include Joint Secretaries: Adv. Nisargraj Garje (806 votes), Adv. Ranjita Barhate (787 votes) and Treasurer: Adv. Vinayak Solanke (741 votes).

Meanwhile, the other office-bearers who got elected unopposed include Vice Presidents: Adv. Sandipan Morampalle and Adv. Poonam Bodkhe-Patil; Library Chairman: Adv. Pandit Anerao; Library Secretary: Adv. Nanasahab Bhagwat and Women Members: Adv. Krishnabai Bhande and Adv. Sultana Rahim Khan.

The names of elected executive members (and votes polled) are Adv. Chetan Chaudhary (1,073 votes), Adv. Ravi Gite (926 votes), Adv. Satish Kale (850 votes), Adv. Vijay Kale (973 votes), Adv. Vishnu Kande (948 votes), Adv. Ishwar Narode-Patil (947 votes) and Adv. Shivanand Tekwad (905 votes).

Adv. Pralhad Bachate served as the Chief Presiding Officer, while the following advocates who assisted him in the election included Adv. Kamalakar Suryawanshi, Adv. Dnyaneshwar Bagul, Adv. Rashmi Kulkarni, Adv. Mithun Bhaskar, Adv. Dhairyashil Mane, Adv. R.D. Sanap, Adv. Vijay Deshmukh, Adv. Lalit Mahajan, Adv. Yogesh Bolkar, Adv. Pawan Ippar, Adv. Vishnu Madan Patil, Adv. Amey Sabnis, and others.