Afghan refugee boyfriend’s activities under investigation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mohammad Ashraf Gil, boyfriend of Kalpana Bhagwat, entered India as a refugee in 2017 along with his brother and sister. Another brother moved to Pakistan, while his parents and one sibling remained in Afghanistan. Authorities say Ashraf attempted to infiltrate India amid ongoing security concerns.

Ashraf met Kalpana, who claimed to be an IAS officer, during this period. Later, Dimpy Devendrakumar Harjai from Delhi, who posed as an OSD, joined them. The trio’s activities have drawn the attention of multiple investigative agencies.

In 2017, Afghanistan faced Taliban attacks and terrorist activity, forcing over 2.6 million people to flee. Around 12,000–13,000 Afghan refugees came to India, mostly settling in Delhi, Noida, and Hyderabad. Ashraf traveled across the country participating in dry fruit exhibitions. In 2024, he met Kalpana at an exhibition in the SFS grounds, and their friendship grew into a romantic relationship.

-----

Month-long stay in Mumbai and city MTDC

After meeting at the SFS grounds, Ashraf joined two major exhibitions in Mumbai. Kalpana stayed with him for a month. Later, the couple booked two rooms at the MTDC near the city railway station for a month, which Ashraf also used.

-----

Rented flat in Jungpura

Ashraf lives in a three-room flat in Jungpura, rented for Rs 12,000 per month. Other Afghan refugees reside in the same area. His sister stays at home, and another brother works. During a few months of business losses, Kalpana sent him money.

-------

Dimpy poses as OSD, lives in small house

Dimpy, a law graduate and unmarried, runs a construction material supply business. He frequently visits government offices, including the Defence Ministry, according to intelligence agencies. He lives with his parents and brother in a 350-square-foot house in Palam.

--------

Met at Dhirendra Shastri’s program

Dimpy told investigators that he met Kalpana at a discourse by Dhirendra Shastri. Their friends were already acquainted. Police are investigating the purpose of Kalpana and Ashraf’s travel, their meetings, and plans. The NIA has also started a separate investigation regarding Ashraf’s brother.