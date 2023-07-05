After Kendrekar, health deputy director takes VR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the voluntary retirement (VR) by divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, deputy health director Dr Mahanand Munde - Jaybhaye has taken VR. Everyone was shocked by this decision as only eight years of her service were left. The officers and the employees bade farewell to Dr Mundhe in a function held on Wednesday.

Dr Mahananda Munde joined as the deputy director of health at Aurangabad Circle in November 2022. Before that, she was working as the medical superintendent of Nandurghat Rural Hospital. She brought discipline and innovations in the work procedures and also implemented various schemes for enhancing medical services. Wednesday was her last day in the office.

Assistant director Dr Bhushankumar Ramteke, district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale, Dr Pradeep Kulkarni, Mulchand Rathod, Kishor More, Shantilal Chavan, Kishor Bhosale, Ravi Irale, Varsha Auti, Amrapati Rode, Swati Jadhav and others were present during the function.