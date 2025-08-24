After murder, attackers at hospital asked: “How many are dead?”

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After killing Pramod Padaswan in Sambhaji Colony, the Nimone brothers got themselves admitted to hospital with self-inflicted wounds. Seeing Pramod’s father and son under treatment, they arrogantly asked, “How many are dead? How did the other two survive? Once we are out, we’ll kill them too.”

The Padaswan family alleged the accused carried country-made pistols and even received calls from political figures at the hospital. They said the murder was premeditated and politically backed, pointing out repeated threats in recent days. On Sunday, following the directions of police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar, police sub-inspector Jagannath Mendkudle produced accused Dnyaneshwar Nimone, his mother Shashikala, and brother Gaurav in court. All were remanded in custody till August 30. Dnyaneshwar kept smiling, telling his sister, “Don’t worry, nothing happens,” leaving police surprised at his arrogance. Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, MP Sandipan Bhumre, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, and MP Imtiaz Jaleel visited the Padaswan family on Sunday. Angry relatives questioned Shirsat on how such crime could flourish under police watch. Locals accused the Nimones of using threats in the sand and water tanker business and demanded confiscation of their property. Meanwhile, after Shirsat’s visit, the father of a youth named Arun created a ruckus outside the Padaswan house. Police detained him and tightened security in the area.