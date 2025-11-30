After Paithan, Phulambri Nagar Panchayat election also postponed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following the postponement of the Paithan municipal election, the election process of the Phulambri Nagar Panchayat was also deferred on Sunday.

Election officer and district collector Deelip Swami said that on Sunday afternoon, the State Election Commission held a video-conference meeting with all district administrations across the state. Until evening, no formal instructions had been issued by the Commission. After seeking clarification and guidance from senior authorities, it was confirmed that, as per the recent court order, several elections have to be halted. Accordingly, the Phulambri election process has been temporarily suspended.

He added that if the election for the post of Nagaradhyaksha (Council President) is to be postponed, then the entire election procedure will need to restart from the beginning. A fresh election schedule for the Phulambri Nagar Panchayat will be announced on December 4 as per the updated instructions from the State Election Commission.

In some wards of other municipal councils in the district, the election process has also been halted. The remaining municipal elections will proceed as per the previously announced schedule, clarified district collector Swami.

The State Election Commission had issued the programme for general elections of municipal councils and nagar panchayats with pending judicial appeals on November 29.