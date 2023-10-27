Agitations for Maratha reservation in various parts of city

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

Manoj Jarange Patil initiated an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on October 25 to press the demand for the Maratha reservation in the OBC quota. In support of his agitation, the Sakal Maratha Samaj has initiated a Thiyya agitation at Kranti Chowk. Similarly, agitations were also started in various parts of the city as well.

The members of the Maratha community started agitation at Hanumannagar on Thursday. On Friday, the agitations were started at Sara Vaibhav in Jatwada area and at Pundliknagar. Dnyaneswar Gaikwad, Narayan Kakade, Krushna Shinde, Shankarrao Adsul, Ganesh Thorat, Bapu Kawale and others participated in the agitation. Dnyaneswar Gaikwad said that an indefinite hunger strike will be initiated from Saturday.