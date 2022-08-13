Agri Department directed to fill 30 pc posts of supervisor through Agri Assistants

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The Aurangabad bench of Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) directed the Agriculture Department to fill 30 per cent posts of Agriculture Supervisor (grade C) posts in two months through agriculture assistant promotion as the last opportunity to them. The MAT expressed displeasure over the Department for not holding the examinations and filling the posts during the last four months even after its directives.

According to details, agriculture assistants from the Parbhani district filed a petition in the Tribunal.

In the petition, it was stated that as per the notification of the Government issued on January 29, 2018, it was decided that 30 per cent of posts of agriculture supervisor in the Department would be filled through the promotion of agriculture assistant while the remaining 70 posts would be filled through seniority lists.

As the process was not completed at the Government level, the petitioners filed a plea with the Aurangabad bench of MAT seeking justice.

While disposing of the plea on April 5, 2022, the Tribunal had directed the Agriculture Department to conduct a departmental examination and fill the 30 per cent of agriculture supervisors in four months. No action was taken to fill the post. The Agriculture Department filed a plea to seek eight more months duration.

However, expressing displeasure, the MAT directed the Department to complete the recruitment process in two months and submit its report. Advocates Vaibhav Pawar and Sandeep Munde appeared for the petitioners.