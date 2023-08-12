Agri University confers Ph D on Sk Farukh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krish Vidyapith (Parbhani) has conferred Ph D on Shaikh Farooqu Gulab in Animal Husbandry.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Studies on Growth Performance and Carcass Traits of Weaned Osmanabadi Kids Fed with Different Combination of Leguminous Foliage’ under the guidance of Dr G K Londhe, research guide and head of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Science of the university.