Agriculture department account caught while accepting bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an accountant of the District Superintendent Agriculture Office red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 for clearing the bill of Rs 65,000 for computer works done in the office on Friday. The arrested has been identified as Mahesh Bhalchandra Chaudhary (50, Gadiya Vihar).

A 25-year-old youth from Bhokardan takes contracts of computer work in various government offices. He had done the work of the computer repairing in the Superintendent Agriculture Office during February and August. The bills of Rs 58,556 were pending for February and Rs 6,600 for August. He persuaded Chaudhary for the total bill of Rs 65,156. However, Chaudhary demanded Rs 4,000 to clear his dues. As the youth was not ready to pay the bribe, he complained about it to the ACB superintendent Sandeep Atole.

Deputy superintendent Sangeeta Patil confirmed the demand and laid a trap outside the office on Friday afternoon. The complainant called Chaudhary on the phone and he asked the youth to wait outside the office for him. At around 4 pm, Chaudhary came out of the office and took the bribe. The ACB team immediately nabbed him. A case has been registered with the Osmanpura police station.