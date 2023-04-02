Ahimsa run spreads message of ‘Live and Let Live’
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 2, 2023 08:15 PM 2023-04-02T20:15:09+5:30 2023-04-02T20:15:09+5:30
-Ahimsa Run held in 55 major cities across India and 25 foreign cities
-Jyoti Gawte and Pralhad Dhanavat emerged winners
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In celebration of Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav, the Jain community organized an Ahimsa Run Marathon in 55 major cities across India and 25 foreign cities on April 2. One of the marathons was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and began at 5:30 am from the Karnapura temple area with three thousand citizens participating in three categories: 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km. The women's wing initiated the marathon, aiming to spread the message of peace, brotherhood, unity, and non-violence throughout the country and inculcate the message of ‘Live and Let Live’ in people's hearts.
The event was attended by several notable individuals, including MLA Sanjay Shirsat, leader of the opposition in the legislative council MLC Ambadas Danve, Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumare, Ravindra Khivansara, and others. The marathon included distances of 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km, and the route took participants from Karnapura to Kranti Chowk via the railway station before returning to Karnapura.
Jyoti Gawte and Prahlad Dhanawat emerged victorious in the 'Ahimsa Run.' Gawte covered the 10 km distance in 40 minutes and 1 second, while Dhanavat finished first in the men's category by covering the prescribed distance in 32 minutes and 48 seconds.
Dimple Pagariya, the president of the women's wing of the organization, along with other office bearers, called upon citizens of all communities to participate in the marathon. Wing secretary Mihir Bumb, Jito state vice president Ravindra Khinvasara, Sakal Jain Mahotsav samiti president Rajesh Mutha, chapter chairman Paras Ostwal, secretary Dinesh Mutha, Women's chapter secretary Priya Mutha, project director Darshu Fulfagar, Neeta Sethia, Sarika Chandalia, Sangeeta Kotecha, Suruchi Mugdia, Rakhi Jain, Sonal Jain, Pallavi Ostwal, Ranju Jain, and Swati Malhara, among others.
The marathon was a significant success, and its organizers were pleased with the turnout. The event provided a platform for people from different communities to come together and promote the message of peace and non-violence
Winners of the Marathon:
Male (10 km)
1st- Pralhad Dhanavat
2nd- Prashik Thethe
3rd: Balu Pakhale
Female (10 km)
1st - Jyoti Gawte
2nd - Amruta Gaikwad
3rd- Saloni Lohade
Men (5 km)
1st- Pradeep Rajput
2nd - Atul Borade
3rd - Siddheshwar Alhat
Female (5 km)
1st- Ashwini Jadhav
2nd - Manisha Tadvi
3rd- Gitanjali Raut
Men (3 km)
1st- Prathamesh Deshmukh
2nd - Nikhil Nil
3rd - Arjun Shinde
Female (3 km)
1st- Nikita Matre
2nd- Vaibhavi Khedkar
3rd - Suhani KhobragadeOpen in app