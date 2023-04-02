Ahimsa run spreads message of ‘Live and Let Live’

-Ahimsa Run held in 55 major cities across India and 25 foreign cities

-Jyoti Gawte and Pralhad Dhanavat emerged winners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In celebration of Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav, the Jain community organized an Ahimsa Run Marathon in 55 major cities across India and 25 foreign cities on April 2. One of the marathons was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and began at 5:30 am from the Karnapura temple area with three thousand citizens participating in three categories: 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km. The women's wing initiated the marathon, aiming to spread the message of peace, brotherhood, unity, and non-violence throughout the country and inculcate the message of ‘Live and Let Live’ in people's hearts.

The event was attended by several notable individuals, including MLA Sanjay Shirsat, leader of the opposition in the legislative council MLC Ambadas Danve, Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumare, Ravindra Khivansara, and others. The marathon included distances of 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km, and the route took participants from Karnapura to Kranti Chowk via the railway station before returning to Karnapura.

Jyoti Gawte and Prahlad Dhanawat emerged victorious in the 'Ahimsa Run.' Gawte covered the 10 km distance in 40 minutes and 1 second, while Dhanavat finished first in the men's category by covering the prescribed distance in 32 minutes and 48 seconds.

Dimple Pagariya, the president of the women's wing of the organization, along with other office bearers, called upon citizens of all communities to participate in the marathon. Wing secretary Mihir Bumb, Jito state vice president Ravindra Khinvasara, Sakal Jain Mahotsav samiti president Rajesh Mutha, chapter chairman Paras Ostwal, secretary Dinesh Mutha, Women's chapter secretary Priya Mutha, project director Darshu Fulfagar, Neeta Sethia, Sarika Chandalia, Sangeeta Kotecha, Suruchi Mugdia, Rakhi Jain, Sonal Jain, Pallavi Ostwal, Ranju Jain, and Swati Malhara, among others.

The marathon was a significant success, and its organizers were pleased with the turnout. The event provided a platform for people from different communities to come together and promote the message of peace and non-violence

Winners of the Marathon:

Male (10 km)

1st- Pralhad Dhanavat

2nd- Prashik Thethe

3rd: Balu Pakhale

Female (10 km)

1st - Jyoti Gawte

2nd - Amruta Gaikwad

3rd- Saloni Lohade

Men (5 km)

1st- Pradeep Rajput

2nd - Atul Borade

3rd - Siddheshwar Alhat

Female (5 km)

1st- Ashwini Jadhav

2nd - Manisha Tadvi

3rd- Gitanjali Raut

Men (3 km)

1st- Prathamesh Deshmukh

2nd - Nikhil Nil

3rd - Arjun Shinde

Female (3 km)

1st- Nikita Matre

2nd- Vaibhavi Khedkar

3rd - Suhani Khobragade