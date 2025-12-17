AIC-BAMU Foundation to launch ‘YAGYA’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The AIC-BAMU Foundation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) is set to launch its most ambitious initiative, Youth Acceleration Growth Yielding Aspirations (YAGYA) School Students Innovation Program (SSIP) at the Bamu campus, 11 am on December 19.

The event marks a significant milestone in fostering a culture of entrepreneurship at the grassroots level. The programme features a high-energy ‘Robo Race’ involving young talent from across the region.

The initiative aims to bridge the urban-rural divide by scouting and nurturing young minds from over 50 Zila Parishad schools and Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Students from Classes 5 to 8 will participate in teams, presenting creative solutions to regional challenges.

"YAGYA is designed to be a catalyst for change in the Marathwada region," Amit Ranjan, CEO of AIC-BAMU Foundation.

Inspired by directives from Industry-Academia veterans like Dr Pravin Wakte (director-IIL, Dr BAMU), Dr Deepak Bagla ( Mission Director, AIM, NITI Aayog), the programme focuses on transforming rural classrooms into hubs of practical problem-solving.

Dr Vijay Fulari (Vice Chancellor, BAMU) said, “Through this launch, the university reaffirms its commitment as a pioneer in the innovation ecosystem, offering a path for school students to transition from young dreamers to future entrepreneurs through structured mentorship and institutional support.”