Air India cancels Delhi flight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Air India’s flight which takes off from Delhi and arrives at the airport at 8 am has been cancelled on Tuesday. The flight after a halt leaves the city airport at 8.45 am.

Due to bad weather and the spread of winter fog in the environment on Monday, the visibility got low. This delayed Air India’s morning and afternoon flights by four hours, while IndiGo’s evening flight to Delhi was also cancelled. Meanwhile, as there was no improvement in weather conditions, Air India’s Delhi flight (morning slot) got cancelled on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the cancellation of flights has affected the planning of air passengers.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the train service has also been paralysed because of low visibility caused due to the spread of fog.