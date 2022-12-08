Air India flight canceled; passengers face inconvenience

Aurangabad

Air India’s Mumbai - Aurangabad - Mumbai flight was canceled on Friday. The passengers had to face severe inconvenience as their planned schedule was hampered. Many having important work in Mumbai had to opt for other means of travel to Mumbai.

Air India flight was expected to fly from Mumbai at 8.10 am and come to Aurangabad at 8.50 am. However, the flight was canceled on Thursday due to some technical fault.

In all, 122 passengers had booked the flight. However, the sudden cancellation caused severe inconvenience to the passengers. Meanwhile, the Air India officers said that the flight was canceled and the passengers were informed about it in advance.