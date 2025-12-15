Air India’s two Delhi flights delayed by over four hours;

Bad weather in Delhi affects passengers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dense fog and adverse weather conditions in Delhi on Monday disrupted air travel and affected passengers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as well. Air India’s morning and afternoon flights to and from Delhi were delayed by more than four hours, while IndiGo’s evening Delhi flight was cancelled.

Due to a thick blanket of fog over Delhi, flight operations were severely affected on Monday. This caused inconvenience to passengers travelling between Delhi and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Air India’s flight scheduled to arrive from Delhi at 8 am landed around 12:43 pm, while the flight scheduled to depart for Delhi at 8:40 am took off at 1:52 pm. As a result, 165 arriving passengers and 150 departing passengers faced major inconvenience.

Air India’s evening Delhi flight was also delayed. Instead of arriving at 3:50 pm, the aircraft reached around 7:50 pm, forcing passengers travelling to Delhi to wait at the airport for over four hours.

Meanwhile, IndiGo’s evening flight, scheduled to arrive at 6:45 pm and depart for Delhi at 7:15 pm, was cancelled. Passengers were informed about the cancellation in the morning; however, the last-minute disruption on the day of travel caused their travel plans to be thrown into disarray.