Air resonates with 'Jai Jai Maha Shraman' as Acharyashri Mahashramanji reaches Cidco

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Acharyashri Mahashramanji, accompanied by 81 sadhu-santas, graced Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with his divine presence. The air resonated with chants of ‘Terapanth Ki Kya Hai Pehchan- Ek Guru Aur Ek Vidhan,’ ‘Jai Jai Jyoticharana- Jai Jai Maha Shraman,’ as the spiritual procession commenced from Pandariba Terapanth Bhawan, passing through the city before reaching President Lawn in Chikalthana industrial estate.

Under the sage guidance of Acharya Shri Mahashramanji, the auspicious Parana Mahotsav will be observed on the sacred occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 10. The padyatra commenced in the morning from Manisha Colony on Adalat Road, culminating in a discourse at Pandariba Terapanth Bhavan, Kasari Bazar. The Bhagwan has been witness to the celebration of Mahavir Jayanti nearly seven decades prior in the presence of the 9th Acharyashri Tulsiji.

During the discourse, Acharyashri Mahashramanji unveiled the 'Anuttarovavaiyadasao' of the 33rd Agama, enriching the spiritual fabric of the community. The procession, adorned with devotees from all walks of life, passed through Sarafa Bazar, Bhagwan Shantinath Chowk, Jaffergate, and Terapanth Bhawan, blessing the devotees at each stop along the route. The yatra again started from Mondhanaka, Akashwani Chowk, Seven Hills Chowk, CGST office via Lokmat Bhavan finally culminating at President’s Lawns at 11.15 am.

Acharyashri pays visit to Lokmat Bhavan

Acharyashri Mahashramanji paid a visit to the Lokmat Bhavan on the request of Sakal Jain Samaj president and Lokmat Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda, imparting his blessings upon the entire Lokmat family.

Pursue religious worship, penance, and sadhana

Speaking on the occasion, Acharyashri Mahashramanji emphasized the transient nature of worldly possessions and the impermanence of life itself. Encouraging the pursuit of religious worship, penance, and sadhana, he appealed to walk the path to a fulfilled existence, urging devotees to integrate spiritual devotion into their daily lives. He said that the Varshatapa Parana Festival is a beacon of hope, offering a pathway to spiritual fulfillment amidst the rigors of worldly responsibilities.