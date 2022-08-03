All gates of Jayakwadi dam closed

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

The Jayakwadi administration closed all the gates of the dam on Wednesday afternoon because of the low speed of water arrival from Nashik dams.

The dam has a storage of 89 per cent. It received 58.50 TMC water from June 1 to August 3. Of them, 12 TMC water was released into Godavari basin. Water was being released at a speed of 9,432 cusecs till July 31.

A total of 10 gates (10,27,18,19,16, 21, 14, 23, 12 and 25 numbers) of the water body were closed by half a foot on August 1.

The speed of water release from the dam’s hydroelectric plant was 5,781 cusecs. The speed of water arriving in the reservoir was reduced to 1,048 cusecs till this afternoon.

So, the dam’s administration stopped water release from the dam completely in the afternoon. The gates were lifted 10 days ago in presence of the district collector. The arrival of water speed into Jayakwadi was 32,000 cusecs while water at 26,000 cusecs speed was being released in Godavari basin.