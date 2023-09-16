All round development of M’wada should be done: Justice Abhay

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “All round development of Marathwada, including social, economic and education, should be done. This will help the region to head towards progress,” said Justice Abhay S Oka, a judge from Supreme Court and chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU).

He was speaking in a symposium organised as part of the 75th year of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din organised at MNLU on Saturday.

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya said that students should take inspiration from the liberation struggle.

Political analyst Suhas Palshikar spoke on ‘States Created on Linguistic Basis and Lessons Learnt from it. Veteran thinker Dr Gopal Guru, Industrialist Mukund Kulkarni and former judges of High Court Justice Ravindra Borde and Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar also guided.

Justice Ravindra Ghuge also spoke. Justice Mangesh Patil, vice chancellor of the university Dr KVS Sarma and registrar Dr Dhanaji Jadhav were present. Anand Jaishette, Aditi Pandey and Ameya Jadhav conducted the proceedings while Praful Lele proposed a vote of thanks.

Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice P B Varale said that the new generation should be made aware of the history of Marathwada Mukti Sangram. Chief Justice of Madras High Court S V Gangapurwala said that he had many memories related to the university which is progressing day by day.