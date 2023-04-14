Ambedkarites pay homage to their icon

Statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate receives heartfelt reverence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed a grand celebration on the Jayanti of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Friday. Various events were organised throughout the city while thousands of Ambedkarties marched towards Bhadkal Gate to pay tributes to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The square was packed with people, including officials and representatives from various political parties.

The workers, who were divided among political parties, came together to chant slogans such as 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkarancha Vijay Aso' and 'Jabatak Suraj Chand Rahega, Baba Tera Naam Rahega'. The presence of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkari movement workers added a special touch to the event.

The event was attended by several political figures, including union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, State OBC and Cooperation Minister Atul Save, Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre, MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Pradeep Jaiswal, Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, and various representatives from parties such as BJP, Shiv Sena, and MNS. The event showcased the unity of the workers and leaders who came together to pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Tributes paid by political parties, social organisations

City District Congress saluted the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate, with the presence of various officials and activists. Organizations such as the Bahujan Samajik Sanskrutik Manch, Baba Dalvi Vichar Manch, Maharashtra Rajya OBC Janjagran Sangharsh Samiti, Andhashraddha Nirmulan Chalval, Lokakala Vikas Manch, Marathwada Gunwant Kamgar Vikas Sansthan, Dharmanirapeksha Jayanti Utsav Mahasangh, Sarvadhamma Jayanti Utsav Samiti, Maharashtra Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Sanghatana and others also greeted the occasion. The State Government Employees Central Association also sent their greetings.