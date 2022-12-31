AMC collects Rs 1.46 crore in one day

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) made a record by recovering tax dues of Rs 1.46 crore from the wine shops, beer bars and hotels on Saturday.

The AMC explored various ways to create awareness amongst the citizens and appeal to them to pay their taxes, but it did not yield the expected results. The property holders were not turning up to pay the dues. “The AMC started the drive to recover tax and seal wine shops, hotels, beer bars and beer shops from Friday.

To evade action against them the establishment owners deposited the amount on the spot. Hence the civic officials collected Rs 1.46 crore on Saturday. The collection was Rs 29 lakh on Friday. We will intensify the drive from Monday, said the AMC’s assessor and collector of tax, Aparna Thete.