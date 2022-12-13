AMC cuts 11 connections getting tap water 24x7

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) squad today severed 11 illegal connections for enjoying the water in their taps 24x7 in the vicinity of the Katkat Gate area. The AMC will continue the drive in these areas.

The illegal connections were taken from the 300-mm size pipeline supplying water to the elevated storage reservoirs (ESR) in Delhi Gate and Hattesinghpura.

Under the guidance of additional municipal commissioner R P Nikam, squad number II disconnected 14 connections in the first phase on Monday and 11 connections taking water 24 hours from the main pipeline in Ravindranagar and Katkat Gate in the second phase on Tuesday.

The team was led by deputy engineer K. M. Phalak, squad engineer Rohit Ingle, junior engineer Bhaskar Kaknate, Akshay Dukale and others including Mohd Sharif, Tameez Pathan, Vaibhav Bhatkar, Swapnil Paikade, Sagar Dighole, Tushar Potpillewar and others.