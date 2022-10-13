AMC disconnects 133 illegal connections from Sindhi Colony area

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The special squad led by the chief accounts officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Santosh Wahule, today disconnected 133 illegal water connections from Sindhi Colony, on Jalna Road, as they were taken from the 200 mm size main pipelines supplying water to the nearby elevated storage reservoir (ESR).

It may be noted that the High Court has ordered the AMC to take stringent action against illegal connections to reduce water thefts. Hence the civic administration appointed three squads to severe the illegal connections.

Wahule's squad took action against the connections taken from the main pipeline supplying water to the ESR. It passes through Sindhi Colony and beneath the flyover of Mondha Naka. A tight police bandobast was maintained during the action.

32 connections in one single spot

The squad detected 32 connections at one spot on Jalna Road. Besides, 26 illegal connections were on the pipeline laid adjacent to the main road in Sindhi Colony. Today's drive created a sensation in the vicinity. Hence the illegal connection-holders preferred to stay away from the spot. Meanwhile, the AMC will be reconnecting the connections of citizens producing water tax receipts.

AMC team comprising engineer Rahul Ingle, deputy engineer Milind Bhamre, junior engineer Sachin Weldode and others took the action in presence of police security led by PSI Shivaji Ghorpade.