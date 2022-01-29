AMC earns Rs 57 crore under Gunthewari Scheme

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

The regularisation of illegal properties has gained momentum under Gunthewari Scheme. The town planning (TP) section of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) witnessed the submission of 5,990 proposals. Of which 3,149 have been okayed and collected a revenue of Rs 57.27 crore, so far.

Earlier, the AMC has extended the deadline of the Gunthewari Scheme two to three times. The acting deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh said," The checking of 2,840 files is underway. There is a shortage of staff in our section. Hence it is taking time to cross-check the files after submission."

It has been observed that the property-holders from Satara-Deolai are regularising their properties in large numbers. There are two wards in Satara-Deolai and 2,362 files were submitted for regularisation from these wards. Of which, the TP Section has okayed 1,075 proposals, some of the files were rejected as they do not fulfil the norms. The AMC has collected a revenue of Rs 29.90 crore from these twin wards."