AMC faces strong opposition from encroachers near Naubat Darwaza

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

Tension prevailed in Kile Ark for some time, after the anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), reached the Naubat Darwaza area, to remove encroachments creating obstructions in the construction of 100-feet wide road by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), today morning. The women folk also slept in

front of the JCB to prevent the demolition. Some of them even threw domestic utensils like buckets or other household items in the direction of the civic squad. However, the City Chowk police station team reached the spot, took the persons creating nuisance in their possession, and then the AMC swung into action and razed down 12 properties till the evening.

As reported earlier, the state government has awarded the task of constructing or redeveloping 23 important roads within the municipal corporation limits to three corporations - AMC, MSRDC and Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC). The estimated value of these roads was Rs 152 crore. Each corporation was given seven roads each, except nine to AMC. Meanwhile, the responsibility of developing the road from City Chowk to Kile Ark was with MSRDC. Earlier, it has constructed the concrete road till the nullah and left it incomplete. On January 5, the AMC has

demolished 10 properties from Rohilla Galli to the Panchkunwan Qabrastan, while the remaining properties extended till the Naubat Darwaza were given time to raze down their properties voluntarily.

Traffic island at Naubat Darwaza

The squad reached the spot today at 11 am. However, the strong opposition from residents forced the civic officials to press extra security from the City Chowk police station. This enabled them to remove the remaining encroachments speedily. As per the plan, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) will be constructing a traffic island in front of the Naubat Darwaza. The traffic reaching towards the gate through 100-feet wide will further be

taking either left or ride side roads of the gate to proceed towards Kile Ark or come towards City Chowk.

Meanwhile, the property-holders demanded alternate land as compensation, but the additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam made it clear to them there is no such provision in the act. Today drive was undertaken by team comprising deputy director (town planning) A B Deshmukh, sectional engineer Karbhari Ghuge, designated officer Vasant Bhoye, R S Rachatwar, police inspector Faheem Hashmi, police inspector Syed Mohsin, building inspectors Syed Jamsheed, Pandit Gaoli, Rameshwar Surase, Mazhar Ali, Ravindra Desai and others.