AMC felicitates lady teachers to mark IWD

Aurangabad, March 8:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) central primary and high school at Indiranagar-Baijipura celebrated the International Women’s Day with a difference.

Of all the programmes organised to mark the day, the felicitation of teachers and non-teaching staff as an acknowledgement for their valuable and outstanding contribution, was applauded by the audience and parents staying in the neighbourhood.

Under guidance of the school headmaster Devendra Solanke, the programmes were organised under supervision of Smita Naik. Pallavi Shrikhande conducted the proceedings, Kanti Deshmukh made an introductory speech and Sarita Waman proposed a vote of thanks.

The other members Kalpana Khamgaonkar, Jaishree Shinde, Sheetal Avhad, Rupali Hiwrale, Ujwala Janjal, Chayya Chapolikar, Kamal Sonawane, Jyoti Shinde, Meerabai Sapate, Umesh Gaikwad, Vijendra Gawai, Prashant Chhadidar and Jitendra Ahire took efforts for the success of programme.