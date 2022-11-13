AMC-IRC conducts health check-up camp

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in collaboration with the Islamic Research Centre (IRC) Education and Welfare Trust held the 'Maa Surakshit tar Ghar Surakshit' campaign as a part of the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), at IRC Community Centre in Baijipura, on Friday.

The AMC municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha visited the centre and inspected the health check-up camp. The AMC's nodal officer Dr Sumaiyya Syed managed the team comprising medical officers, paramedical staff, Asha workers, nurses, GMCH medical officers and others at the centre. The health initiative was for Antenatal and Postnatal Care (ANC and PNC) patients.

The AMC offered free-of-cost facilities like medicines, blood tests, ECG, bone mineral density tests, TB tests and consultation by expert gynaecologists, spine surgeons, MD (medicines), paediatricians and others. A total of 317 patients benefitted from the camp.

Dr Dandge, Dr Noman Shaikh, Dr Nagma Shaikh, Kutekar Mahendra, Dr Syed Javid and many others were present on the occasion. IRC team under the guidance of its president Adv Faiz Syed played a vital role in the successful conduct of the camp, stated the IRC press release.